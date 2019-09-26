It Seems That The Bachelor’s Emma Is Now Dating Married At First Sight’s Dean Wells

We dunno about you guys, but we were pretty devastated when Matt Agnew sent Emma Roche home on The Bachelor after she confessed she was in love with him!

But, it turns out that maybe they both got their fairytale ending because according to Instagram, Emma may have found love with another reality dating show star!

Married At First Sight’s villain Dean Wells took to Insta last night to share this pic of himself with the Bachie star!

He captioned the picture with "If anything good ever came of reality TV it’s meeting this amazing human and sharing a glass of @littlerippleswine #realitytvallstars @miss_emma_roche.”

Well, there you go!!

We can’t wait to watch this relationship unfold!

