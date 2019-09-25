The Bachelor's Abbie Chatfield Just Slammed All Her Haters With A Lengthy Post

It is no secret that if you watched the latest season of The Bachelor you would’ve been well aware of the drama that went down, and you would’ve been well aware of Abbie Chatfield, this year’s runner up and edited ‘villain’.

Abbie copped a fair bit of slack for some of her questionable behaviour, whether it was edited that way, or if that is the way Abbie is in real life, she sure made some headlines across the country during the season.

And of course, who could forget Abbie and Matt’s beach date which was labelled by the internet as "soft-core porn."

Well, now Abbie has taken to Instagram to address her haters in a lengthy post and just YES!!!

She wrote, “Things I got slut-shamed for on #thebachelorau: this bikini, my skort at hometowns, multiple cocktail party gowns, kissing matt 'without a date' and at a cocktail party (out of sight of anyone), pashing Matt in various locations with varying degrees of intensity, honestly admitting that I wanted to have sex with a man I was dating for 10 weeks and all around just 'using sexuality to manipulate Matt.'"

Adding, "This is something I did not expect in 2019. Sex is essential to a successful relationship for me, as is sexual chemistry and the ability to express that comfortably with my partner. I saw commentary around my sexuality (rightly) calling out slut-shaming and double standards regarding my pash sessions with Matt, with responses of ‘I’m not slut-shaming her she is just manipulative/dumb/aggressive/only wanting sex.’

"To insinuate that any relationship is less valid because of a strong physical connection is counterintuitive - the defining factor between a platonic and romantic relationship is physcial expressions of affection. I saw many comments about me having 'nothing between my ears' or that I was 'so insecure she can't talk to him so they just kiss'. The public see ten minutes of a twelve-hour date, it is insulting to both myself and Matt to assume he took me right until the end purely for a snog."

She continued, "I'd like those who think that I was manipulative to TRULY examine why you believe that. On most occasions, it comes down to a core belief that a woman who is "seducing" a man has ulterior motives, while a man doing the same is merely being romantic.

"If it isn't that, it is based off the opinion voiced of other contestants on the show, not my actions. I was always honest, authentic and expressive which can sometimes rub people the wrong way. It's okay to not like me - it is not okay to assume that I am less of a person or less worthy of love because I like to have sex and can talk freely and openly about it."

Abbie quickly got a lot of support from other women who have been in her position and others from the show, including Elly.

We really do hope she is okay!

