The Bachelor Australia Stars Jimmy Nicholson & Holly Kingston Are ENGAGED!

The Bachelor Australia have given us another reason to believe in love! Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston are engaged!

The couple have been holidaying in Italy, and that was the perfect spot for Nicholson to drop the knee and pop the big question.

Holly and Jimmy shared photos on Instagram of the proposal, with Holly crying with joy after turning around and being surprised by her partner with a (VERY IMPRESSIVE) ring.

Check out the photos here:

Chatting to Stellar about their engagement, Jimmy revealed he picked up the ring at Sydney's Cerrone Jewellers just five days before their international holiday. He also met with Kingston's parents to seek their approval.

32-year-old Jimmy and 28-year-old Holly met on The Bachelor Australia in 2021, with Jimmy giving Holly his final rose.

The couple soon moved in together in North Bondi and have been inseparable ever since.

Congrats, Jimmy & Holly!

