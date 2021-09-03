The Annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Finalist Images Are Here And They’re Freakin’ Hilarious

The front runner images for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards certainly don’t disappoint!

The much-loved competition features an array of photography work that captures the many hilarious and unexpected ways animals display human-like tendencies.

Highlights from this year include a baboon that appears like it’s singing its heart out, a pigeon stuck with a leaf blowing on its face and a close up of a bug that resembles an old man’s bearded face.

Scroll down to see our favs from the bunch!

The Baboon who feels like a tenor" Credit: Clemence Guinard via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards The Baboon who feels like a tenor" Credit: Clemence Guinard via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"I Guess Summer's Over" Credit: John Spiers, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"Time For School" Credit: Chee Kee Teo, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"Draw me like one of your French Bears" Credit: Wenona Seydam, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"Sweet lips are for kissing" Credit: Philipp Stahr, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

To check out the full lineup of finalist images and cast your vote, click here.

