The Annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Finalist Images Are Here And They’re Freakin’ Hilarious

Providing us with the LOLs

Article heading image for The Annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Finalist Images Are Here And They’re Freakin’ Hilarious

Source: Axel Bocker, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The front runner images for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards certainly don’t disappoint!

The much-loved competition features an array of photography work that captures the many hilarious and unexpected ways animals display human-like tendencies. 

Highlights from this year include a baboon that appears like it’s singing its heart out, a pigeon stuck with a leaf blowing on its face and a close up of a bug that resembles an old man’s bearded face. 

Scroll down to see our favs from the bunch!

"The Baboon who feels like a tenor" Credit: Clemence Guinard via Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"I Guess Summer's Over" Credit: John Spiers, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 

"Time For School" Credit: Chee Kee Teo, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"Draw me like one of your French Bears" Credit: Wenona Seydam, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

"Sweet lips are for kissing" Credit: Philipp Stahr, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 

To check out the full lineup of finalist images and cast your vote, click here

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi  on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews.  Available on Listnr.

Hit News Team

3 September 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

National
Wildlife
Listen Live!
National
Wildlife
National
Wildlife
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs