The Annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Finalist Images Are Here And They’re Freakin’ Hilarious
Providing us with the LOLs
Source: Axel Bocker, Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The front runner images for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards certainly don’t disappoint!
The much-loved competition features an array of photography work that captures the many hilarious and unexpected ways animals display human-like tendencies.
Highlights from this year include a baboon that appears like it’s singing its heart out, a pigeon stuck with a leaf blowing on its face and a close up of a bug that resembles an old man’s bearded face.
Scroll down to see our favs from the bunch!
To check out the full lineup of finalist images and cast your vote, click here.
