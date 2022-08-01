'The Amazing Race Australia' First Look Shows They're Going To Be Racing Around The World!

Dust off your passport and pack your bags because The Amazing Race Australia is back for another big adventure, and this year, they're racing around the world!

International borders are open, and there's endless possibilities for the teams who will be racing around six continents: Turkey, Greece, Belize, Morocco, Mexico and Colombia.

Here's the first look:

From painfully slow taxi rides to furious camels, 11 teams will ping pong across the world in pursuit of the $250,000 cash prize.

In a race where every second and every step counts, you’ll need more than brains and brawn on your side. Relationships will be tested, decisions will be second guessed and a meltdown or two will be had. So strap yourselves in and get ready for the race that has it all.

The show is once again hosted by trusty tour guide, Beau Ryan, and will be coming soon to 10.

We cannot wait!

