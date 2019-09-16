The Active Outlet Weekend Is Back At Harbour Town!

So.many.SAVINGS!

Get ready to SHOP! The Active Outlet Weekend is back at Harbour Town this Saturday, September 21 & Sunday, September 22!

Shoppers can expect to go all OUTlet with massive sportswear savings from big name brands like Nike, Asics, Lorna Jane and FILA, while also enjoying a further 40% off storewide at Adidas, Bonds and Under Armour. YAAAAS #summerbody - come at us!

As if that's all! You can also enjoy:

  • Complimentary supplement samples from Body Science at the EMF Fitness Centre Pop-up in the sports mall outside Converse.
  • Friendly competition at the EMF Fitness Centre Pop-up plank and assault bike challenges on September 21. 
  • Wallet-friendly food & drink offers from Crafty's, Sumo Salad, Crema Espresso & more.
  • MyFirstGym will be running complimentary kids boot camp, yoga, dance, martial arts and parkour classes between Monday September 23 and Thursday October 3, 2019. You can make a booking at www.harbourtowngoldcoast.com.au/theactiveoutlet

There will also be exciting in-centre active-inspired activities for the little ones like "Design your own Chucks" colouring competition (until October 7) at Converse and Helly Hansen offering motorised boat races at the fountain from 11am-2pm!

The kids can also put their skills to the test to win a signed NSW Blues or North Melbourne jersey at the Canterbury's Footy Pass Frame from 10am-4pm across the weekend, or, simply purchase an "End of Season" footy jersey at 50%-70% off for a chance to win.

Plus, if you spend $100 in-store at Under Armour any time from September 21 to October 8, you could score a $1,000 voucher. Now, that's something we can get around! 

It's time to get some serious gains (by lifting your shopping bags!). On your mark, get set, outlet!

 

