The 2020 #MyCampaspe Calendar Is Out Now!

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

The free 2020 #MYCAMPASPE calendar is out now and features 14 stunning photos of local scenery. The photos were submitted by both locals and visitors and were chosen from a group of 180 breath-taking photographs.

With SO many incredible photographs to choose from, finding the perfect photo for the front cover feature was no easy task, so was put to a vote on the Council's Facebook page.

This year, Amee Hardess' photo 'Autumn fall and little cowgirl boots' won by a whopping 175 votes, taking prime position at the front of this years calendar.

The calendar will feature important dates including local events, public holidays, school terms, days of recognition, grants and other application dates and council meetings.

If you missed out on this years competition, have no fear, the calendar is an annual occurrence and photographs are not limited to professional SLR cameras, with many of the winning pictures taken from drones, mobile phones and other cameras.

The Council have been distributing the calendars since 2012 and since then, popularity has sky rocketed with many locals sending the calendar overseas to family and friends.

If you're interested in nabbing yourself a copy, drop into any Council customer service centre, Campaspe library or other Council facility.

In case you missed the chat this morning, tune into the podcast below...