The 2020 40th Anniversary St Kilda Festival Line-Up Is Here & It's Going To Be Huge

One of our favourite summer events, St Kilda Festival is almost here and with this killer line-up, it's going to be an amazing day to celebrate their 40th Anniversary!

Headliners include Bubsy Marou, Stonefield, The Kite String Tangle, and Hot Dub Time Machine, PLUS a very special Anniversary Guest. They are only a few of the 50+ acts performing over six stages!

The entertainment won't stop there: Bubble Soccer, Rampfest Action Sports zone with BMX and skateboarding demonstrations, carnival rides and dance performances will keep the party going. Of course, there will be plenty of food to sink your teeth into.

St Kilda Festival is also kid-friendly, with the little ones being treated to their own carnival with storytelling, art installations and face painting.

When: Sunday 9th February

For more info and full line-up, go to www.stkildafestival.com.au