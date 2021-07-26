“That Wasn't Even Me At 18” Fifi Box Stunned By J.Lo's 52nd Birthday Photos!

This morning on the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick, Fifi wanted to chat about J.Lo's new photos and how good she looks at 52!

J.Lo has reunited with Ben Affleck and it's the 2000s all over again! It's romantic and we're loving it.

Nick seems to think Ben brings hope with regular blokes because he just drinks and has a good time, but why is it the opposite for women?!

Let's just say the entire team had to pick up their jaws off the floor looking at J.Lo's birthday pics on the weekend!

Missed the chat? Here's what Fifi had to say about J.Lo at 52:

