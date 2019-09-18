That Townsville Escape Room We Told You About Is Opening Next Week

It's time to play an epic round of hide and seek because Townsville's getting it's first escape room!

From Friday September 27 step inside Escape Academy for a great time and pack your patience.

You'll have to gather a team of mates to teleport into a new world then as the clock counts down, you must use logic and teamwork to find clues, solve puzzles, and escape!

Start planning which choice you'll make between the two rooms, Pandora's Peril (the easier of the two) or Behind Enemy Lines (it's time for action!!).

You can pre-book online so get off Facebook and go do it!