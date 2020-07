Bachelor in Paradise contestant Timm Hanly joined radio hosts of the Hit Network show and didn't just discuss the new series! Timm Hanly is formerly known for being the runner up to win Angie Kent's heart on The 2019 Bachelorette series, losing to Carlin Sterritt.

When asked about his thoughts on Angie and Carlin's recent break-up, Timm spoke out! LISTEN HERE:

Timm is currently living wth ANOTHER Bachelor in Paradise contestant whilst in LOCKDOWN! Listen here:

For more Bachelor in Paradise content, catch up here: