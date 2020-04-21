Texts Between Prince Harry And Meghan's Dad From Before The Wedding Released

Warns against going public

Texts messages between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Father, Thomas Markle have been released in court documents during the ongoing legal battle between Markle and the British press. 

The texts show Prince Harry reaching out to Thomas to ask that he please listen to them before going to the press ahead of their wedding. 

HEAR WHAT WAS SAID BELOW:

