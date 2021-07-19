Terrible Failures At The Newest Covid Vaccination Hub

The Belmont Covid Vaccination hub, which is set to open Monday July 19, has already been experiencing booking difficulties.

With the current booking system, patients are only able to book appointments within a 60 day booking range.

Technical Glitches At Belmont Covid Vaccination Hub:

This means that patients who receive the Pfizer doses towards the end of the 60 day booking range, cannot book a second appointment 21 days later.

Additionally, the system only allows patients to book when they can confirm both dates.

New South Wales Health has said they are changing the software to fix that problem as a lot of people have been unable to make appointments.

The new vaccination hub, which was once a Bunnings Warehouse, can administer up to 20, 000 doses a week.

As of 8pm on Sunday July 17, the state recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases and 27 of them were active in the community.

In Newcastle, police handed out 12 Covid infringement notices on Saturday alone.

Make sure you are complying with the rules and keeping everyone safe, you don’t want to be the 33 year old who was fined $1000 for trying to help a friend move houses.

