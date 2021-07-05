Term Three Face-To-Face Learning Scheduled To Continue

As the final week of school holidays comes to an end, many people are wondering if the current covid restrictions will impact students returning to school.

Whilst many teachers are rushing to get their Covid vaccination done before the start of term, others are anxiously waiting to hear about any changes for school.

Face-To-Face Learning To Continue:

Lots of schools have already started to prepare and plan for the possibility of remote learning.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has said home learning is currently not on the table.

Restrictions are predicted to exclude school assemblies, inter-school sport, and parents from entering school grounds.

Regional schools will be expected to ensure all visitors check in with QR codes and use hand sanitiser.

