Tensions Flare Between China and America Over Alleged Spy Balloon

America’s top diplomat has postponed his trip to Beijing just hours before he was scheduled to board his plane as tension between the US and China heightens over an alleged spy balloon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his trip after the Pentagon detected an “intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China” floating over the States.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s administration has described the balloon as “unacceptable”, saying it violated US airspace and international law.

China has previously claimed the balloon was a weather research “airship” which was blown off course.

"We are aware of the PRC statement," said Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder.

"However, the fact is, we know that it's a surveillance balloon. And I'm not going to be able to be more specific than that.

"We do know that the balloon has violated US airspace and international law, which is unacceptable."

Mr Ryder said the balloon was currently over the centre of continental US and didn’t “present a military or physical thereat to people on the ground”.

