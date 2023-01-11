Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Why She Withdrew From The Australian Open

Tennis player Naomi Osaka has announced she is expecting her first child – just three days after she revealed her withdrawal from the Australian Open.

It had been speculated Osaka may had been set to retire, but posting an ultrasound picture to social media, the 25-year-old said her break from the courts had given her “a new love and appreciation for the game”.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging time in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote.

“These few months away from sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

In the touching statement by Osaka who has been open about her mental health, she said she can’t wait for her child to attend their mother’s future tennis matches.

“I realise that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for mt kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “That’s my mum.”

The four-time grand slam winner – including two Australian open titles in 2019 and 2021 – plans to return to the 2024 Australian Open.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lesson for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Osaka is in a relationship with rapper Cordae.

The baby news comes five days after Australian tennis champion Ash Barty announced she is expecting with husband Garry Kissick.

