There's A Speed Limit Change In Albury

Motorists are advised of changes to speed limits from next week to increase road safety in Albury.

Transport for NSW carried out a review of speed zones around Tenbrink Street at the request of Albury City Local Traffic Committee.

Transport for NSW Regional Director South West, Lindsay Tanner said the reviews recommended changes to some existing speed limits in response to a high number of crashes and reported high speeds of vehicles in the area.

“Speed limits on Ryan Road between Tenbrink and Watson streets, Tenbrink Street between Ryan Road and Hodge Street, and Gap Road between Tenbrink Street and Sackville Road will all have speed limits reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h,” Mr Tanner said.

“The new speed limits will increase safety for all road users with minimal impact on travel time over the entire distance.”

The new speed limits will take effect from Wednesday 9 October.

Signs will be in place to advise motorists of the changed traffic conditions. Road users are asked to keep an eye out for the changes and follow the directions of signs.

Members of the community can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their nominated area and to have a say on speed limits.

For more information visit https://www.saferroadsnsw.com.au