Telstra Reporting Significant Outage Across The Country

Telstra has reported a major outage across the country, causing difficulties for customers to make and receive calls.

Technicians are working to fix the problem and restore the network now, Telstra has suggested its customers to use Wi-Fi calling or through apps like FaceTime or Messenger.

The company also says calls to triple Zero and mobile data are not affected by the outage.

According to a tech report from DownDetector, the outage occurred on Monday night around 10 pm.

“We’re sorry for the late-night hassle,” Telstra said in an outage alert on its website.

“We are experiencing some difficulty at the moment with the network.”Telstra also says switching phones to airplane mode on and off can fix the issue for some customers.

