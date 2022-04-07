Telstra Introduce Scam-Block Filter On All Mobile Devices

Telco provider Telstra has turned on an SMS scam filter to better protect its customers, combatting a rise in malicious text messages.

Announced on Thursday, the new feature for Telstra mobiles would block and disengage with scam messages at the network level before they reach your device.

The threat of scam messages has surged in recent years, with the potential to scam users' money through fake links.

The messages also pose the threat of stealing personal information and hacking online bank statements.

"We know the number of scam text messages on our network is on the rise: in 2021 we had more than 11,000 reports of malicious texts to Android devices compared to 50 reports in 2020,” chief executive Andy Penn said.

"That’s why we’ve turned on a brand-new feature to find and block SMS scam messages with suspicious links as they travel across our network, to stop many of them before they reach your mobile device."

Penn said the feature will provide customers with security, and offer valuable analytics into the source of suspicious content.

"We know there's a fine balance between protecting our customers and ensuring their privacy.While the technology is learning, it might flag a potential suspicious message asking if it is a scam."

"To avoid blocking something legitimate, the new message format may be reviewed by our specialists to identify if the message is a scam, but the details of the recipients will remain masked."

