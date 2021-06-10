Teeth Are Chattering During The Windy Weather In Central Coast

Everyone is feeling the effects of the polar blast Thursday morning June 10 on the Central Coast.

Some parts of the region gearing up for what could be the coldest day on the record.

Gosford’s forecast revised down to a top of just 11 degrees, but suburbs Yarramalong and Kulnura are reported to be even colder with forecasts in the single digits.

New South Wales Weather:

While this could be the coldest day Sydney has seen in 25 years, Blackheath is waking up to snow.

Brett Dutch-Key from Weather Zone said the cold snap will stick around on Friday.

