Teenager Sexually Assaulted At SA Beach On New Year's Eve

South Australia police are currently investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl on New Year’s Eve on Dump Beach, Hayborough.

Police are now looking for a key witness to the alleged assault.

The 16-year-old was celebrating New Year’s Even at Dump Beach when she lost her friends at around 10:30PM.

A man with dark hair is then believed to have grabbed the teenager, thrown her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The man was not known to the teenager.

Special Crime Investigation Detectives are now leading the investigation into the assault.

According to detectives, there were approximately 200 people at the beach at the time of the assault.

Another woman is believed to have witnessed the incident and to have approached the victim immediately following the assault.

The woman is yet to be identified, so detectives are now calling on the public for any information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who may have more information pertaining to the assault or the identity of the witness is encouraged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or jump online and submit a report at crimestopperssa.com.au.

