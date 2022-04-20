Teenager Hospitalised After Being Stabbed At Unit Block In Salisbury

A teenage boy is recovering after being stabbed during an incident at Salisbury yesterday afternoon.

Police are currently on the lookout for suspects after a teenage boy was stabbed at an apartment block in Salisbury.

Police were called to the scene at around 5:30PM where they found a teenager suffering from stab wounds to the leg.

Paramedics were then called to the unit block on Wright Street where they attempted to treat the teenager.

The teen was then transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, the suspects had already fled the scene when they arrived.

The suspects are believed to be known to the teenager.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

