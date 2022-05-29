Teen Faces Court On Attempted Murder Charges

Gold Coast police have charged an 18-year-old Coomera man with attempted murder over an alleged stabbing.

Police were called out to a Rifle Bird Street home at around 11:30PM following reports of a disturbance.

According to police, two 18-year-old men had entered into a verbal altercation which escalated and became physical.

One of the men is then believed to have allegedly chased the other man to parklands on Picnic Creek Road before stabbing him several times.

The man was stabbed on both his arms and legs causing multiple serious injuries.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries where he remains in stable condition.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Mudgeeraba man at a home nearby.

The man was denied bail and is set to appear in court today.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

