Teddy Bear Fence Update: The State Government Has Offered One Last Lifeline!

After 26,000 people voted to keep it.

Team 107

16 September 2019

Team 107

Article heading image for Teddy Bear Fence Update: The State Government Has Offered One Last Lifeline!

It’s impossible to drive down the Yorke Peninsula without marvelling at the Teddy Bear Fence started up by our very own Cosi and his two daughters.

But sadly last week, Cosi broke the news that the teddies are going to be taken down! 

Since then, the story has made national headlines and this morning, we found out that the Transport Minister may have one last lifeline left. 

Take a listen: 

