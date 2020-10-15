Tech Expert Tells Us Everything Apple Won’t About The New iPhone 12

Unless you've been living under a rock, you would've heard about Apple's newest release, the iPhone 12.

Well, The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete spoke to Tech Expert Trevor Long who revealed everything from the real reason why they've canned the iPhone charger to the new designs available, and yes there will finally be a gold iPhone!

Take a listen below:

