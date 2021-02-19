Tech Expert Reveals How Facebook’s Media Ban Has Backfired Globally

You might've now realised that you haven't been seeing any information on your Facebook newsfeed in the last 24hrs, so here's why!

Tech Expert, Trevor Long explains to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo the ins and outs of Mark Zuckerberg's media ban for all Aussies users on Facebook.

He revealed that over 81 percent of all money spent on online advertising actually goes straight into Facebook and Google pockets, so it's a no brainer why the Australian government is now pushing back!

Take a listen to the full chats below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download the LiSTNR App to catch up now!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!