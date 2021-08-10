Taylor Walker Makes Apology To Robbie Young Following Racial Slur

Adelaide's Taylor Walker has issued an apology to North Adelaide SANFL player Robbie Young following racial slur at a local match.

Walker's career with the Crows hangs in the balance due to the investigation into the racist comments directed at the former St Kilda player, and he is set to walk away from the club to educate himself.

The Crows released a video on Monday night, with Walker sitting alongside Young as he apologises for the hurt he has caused Young and his family.

"I want to apologise to you and your family, to the Adelaide official [who reported the incident] and his family, to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and their communities for the pain, hurt and disappointment I've caused," Walker said in the video.

"What I said was racism and it's totally unacceptable. I've lost trust and respect from everyone and I know that, and I've got work to do.

"I'm going to take some time away from the football club to let people heal. I'm now going to educate myself which is going to take some time, because I want to be better for it.

"There's no place for racism in society."

Last week, Walker was dealt a six-game ban to go along with a $20,000 fine following an investigation by the league.

The veteran recently signed a contract extension to remain at the club until the end of 2022.

Crows Chief Executive Tim Silvers said it's too early to guarantee Walker's return to AFL footy, who will walk away from the club to consider his actions.

“Yes, we’re going to support him, however this has affected a number of people within our club, some of our past players as well, so we need that time to help heal, understand their thoughts and emotions, and just get better as a footy club.”

