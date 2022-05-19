Taylor Swift Receives Honorary Doctorate From NYU!

This morning, the Hit Network spoke about Taylor Swift receiving an honorary doctorate from New York University!

And no, she's not the type of doctor you rely on for an emergency situation, she received a Doctor of Fine Arts!

The 32-year-old thanked the university for her honorary doctorate, and had a hilarious speech to match.

"I’d like to thank NYU for making me technically, on paper at least, a doctor. Not the type of doctor you would want around in the case of an emergency, unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section," she said. The singer then continued, "or if your emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute".

Six years ago, Swift revealed it was her goal to receive an honorary doctorate, and it finally came true!

Congrats to our queen and doctor Taylor Swift!

Want to hear more? Listen to some of Taylor Swift's doctorate speech here:

