Taylor Swift Literally Gives The Middle Finger To Her Exes In New Video

Taylor Swift has one thing to say to all of her exes who still have her name in their mouths. They're still thinking about her!

Swifty teamed up with BFF Blake Lively to create the video for one of the songs she's dropped on her 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album this week.

The song is called 'I Bet You Think About Me' and in the video we see Taylor spreading RED throughout the world aaaaand giving her exes the good ol' middle finger!

We like this new side to Taylor!

You can get your hands on the album including a TEN MINUTE song here.

