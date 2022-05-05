Taylor Swift Kicks Off Her 1989 Era (Her Version) By Dropping Iconic Song

Our fave Taylor Swift is in the middle of rerecording all of her music back catalogue after the dramatic scenes that saw the ownership of her originals sold from under her to Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.

While Swifty has already released her versions of Red and Fearless... it's now time for her 2014 album 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Taylor has kicked off the re-release of this music with the song single 'This Love' in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

Taylor has already dropped her version of 'Wildest Dreams' from 1989 after the song trended on TikTok late last year, telling us the rest of the album is next to arrive... and soon we hope!

Taylor revealed 'This Love' will drop today and you can pre-save it here.

