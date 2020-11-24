Taylor Swift Just Surprised Us With A New Documentary All About Her Latest Album!

Probably the best way to bless our mid-week souls!

Taylor Swift has announced she is dropping a surprise music documentary on her latest album, Folklore and honestly, it looks pretty intense.

There seems to be a bit of everything from tears to singing to laughs to wine references to all the magical things that artists go through when making music and we are so about it!

She took to Instagram to make the announcement, with the caption read: "You haven’t seen this film before, folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!"

You can check it out below:

