Taylor Swift Just Performed One Of Her Big Hits How She Originally Wanted To

Taylor Swift is always open and honest with her fans and the musical journey she goes on to create her smash hits. Often releasing behind the scenes the videos showing the process of crafting a song from beginning to end.

Over the weekend, the singer appeared on Saturday Night Live and performed two of her new hits from her latest album 'Lover' including the title track from the release.

After performing the beautiful stripped back rendition, Taylor took to her Instagram page to let her fans know that the song was actually meant to be performed exactly like that saying; "...Had the best time playing Lover on SNL exactly the way I wrote it, on piano in a quiet moment..."

Swifty also gave a shout out to her BFF Camila Cabello who will be gracing the stage next week!

