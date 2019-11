If you played the wheels off Taylor Swift's tune 'Lover', get ready to play a second set of wheels off it as the singer has just dropped a remix with the one and only Shawn Mendes!

We love this revamp of the song and who would have thought their voices sound so perfect!

Grab your copy of 'Lover ft. Shawn Mendes' here.

