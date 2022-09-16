Taylor Swift Just Came Up With A Smart Way To Get You To Buy All Four Versions Of Her New Album

We all know Taylor Swift is the queen of the PR spin and it also seems she's the queen of the marketing plan too!

Swifty just announced a super clever way she's going to convince us to get all four versions of her upcoming album 'Midnights'.

Each one has a different part of a clock on the back of it and when put together it tells the tick-tock Taylor time...

Well, we have no choice now!

Taylor's new album 'Midnights' drops on October 21.

