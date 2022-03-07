Taylor Swift Is Fangirling Over Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman And Honestly, Same

Look, we’re just going to say it: The Batman lived up to the hype.

While we were all apprehensively excited to see BatPat in all his glory, the true stand-out for us was Zoë Kravitz’ Selina Kyle.

Re-affirming that we’re not alone in believing Catwoman was the best part of an all-round great film, Taylor Swift has joined us in fangirling over the feline-focussed femme fatale.

Immediately following her viewing of the latest entry in the long-running Batman franchise, the 32-year-old Shake It Off singer took to Instagram to voice her admiration for Zoë's interpretation of the fan-favourite character.

Though Taylor publicly threw some love in Zoe’s direction after seeing the finished film, it was revealed last year that Swift got to witness a preview of Kravitz’ character first-hand while the pair were quarantining together in London ahead of The Batman’s production.

It’s also worth noting that T-Swizzle is a notorious cat lady (same) so we suppose it isn’t terribly surprising she loved the character as much as we did…!

