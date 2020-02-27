Taylor Swift Has Transformed Into ‘The Man’ In Boss New Music Video

Taylor Swift has FINALLY released the music video to her badass track 'The Man' and if you’re obsessed with this song, you’re going to love the video too!

If you were hoping Tay Tay would call out the insane amount of gendered double standards she’s faced throughout her career, you’re in luck. This one in truly boss.

To make things even sweeter, this video also marks Taylor’s directorial debut!

Take a look:

