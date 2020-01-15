Taylor Swift Has Dropped The First Look At Her Controversial Netflix Special

Taylor Swift's Netflix special was surrounded in drama and intrigue before it was even announced. The singer revealed last year that the aftermath of Scooter Braun purchasing the rights to her back catalogue meant she couldn't move ahead with live performances and that included her upcoming Netflix special.

It seems as though they have settled this issue with Taylor dropping the title and a first look at the special.

'Miss Americana' will be arriving in selected cinemas in addition to the streaming platform on January 31st and we cannot WAIT to see what drama unfolds!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!