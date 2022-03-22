Taylor Swift Drops Sneak Peek At New Song

There were rumours Taylor Swift was gearing up to drop some new music in between recording her old albums after the rights to the originals were sold right out from under her and it seems as though the whispers were true!

Taylor has written a new song called 'Carolina' for the upcoming big-screen adaption of the book 'Where The Crawdads Sing' and we get a sneak peek of it in the trailer for the film...

'Where The Crawdads Sing' is produced by Reese Witherspoon who selected it for her book club back in 2018. The story follows two timelines that slowly intertwine.

The first timeline describes the life and adventures of a young girl named Kya as she grows up isolated in the marsh of North Carolina from 1952 to 1969.

The second timeline follows an investigation into the apparent murder of Chase Andrews, a local celebrity of Barkley Cove, a fictional coastal town of North Carolina.

'Where The Crawdads Sing' is exclusively in cinemas on July 14, 2022.

Taylor has promised we'll hear the song in full soon, but is this the tip of a new music iceberg coming from Team Swift? We really hope so!

