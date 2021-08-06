Taylor Swift Drops More Easter Eggs For Next Album Revealing New Collabs

When it comes to her music, new and re-recorded, Taylor Swift knows her fans love to work for it. So consequently, she's dropped another one of her 'vaults' with clues on the tracklist for her re-recorded version of her album 'Red'.

Fans were quick to pick up what she was putting down and have already figured out all of the titles!

You read that right! Taylor is teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a new song on the album!

We can't wait!

Red (Taylor's Version) will be available from November 19 and you can pre-order it here.

