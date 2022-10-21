Taylor Swift Drops Massive News With The Release Of New Album 'Midnights'

It's a big day for Taylor Swift, the singer has dropped her new album 'Midnights' and of course, it wouldn't be a Taylor announcement without a few surprises.

Check out what they are below!

In some more exciting news, Apple also announced today that for the first time ever from 24 October, Fitness+ will also introduce a new Artist Spotlight series featuring music from Taylor Swift; a new workout program, Yoga for Every Runner, featuring one of the world’s top ultramarathon athletes, Scott Jurek; and more!

You can get your hands on 'Midnights' here.

