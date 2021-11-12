Taylor Swift Drops Her Version Of Red Album Including New Tracks

After a turbulent time when it comes to the ownership of the masters to her previously released music, Taylor Swift has come out on top and that includes the release of her version of her album 'Red'.

We get a whopping 30 tracks, a ten-minute version of 'All Too Well' plus a new version of her hit with Ed Sheeran 'Everything Has Changed'.

Taylor has also released the song 'Message In A Bottle' from her vault of songs she's been keeping for a rainy day and all we can say is this one was worth the wait!

We LOVE this moment in Taylor's career!

Taylor also caught up with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the album's release and in particular that ten minute song!

You can get your hands on Red (Taylor's Version) here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!