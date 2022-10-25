Taylor Swift Drops A Star-Studded Music Video For 'Bejeweled'

Taylor Swift has dropped another impressive music video for the song 'Bejeweled' from her new album 'Midnights'... and this one is star-studded in more ways than one!

In the video, Taylor plays her version of Cinderella and we see cameos from the band Haim, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, Jack Antonoff and more!



Our favourite part of the video is that Taylor shows us you don't need the proposal from the prince in the end, especially if there's real estate on the line!

