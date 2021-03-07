Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles And More To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

The 2021 Grammy Awards are set to be like no other. While the committee has announced this year's ceremony will follow COVID protocols by stating artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all, what a line up it is!

Performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

The night will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), the Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and the Station Inn (Nashville) will present various categories throughout the night.

You can watch the awards on Monday 15th March at 11am on Network Ten.