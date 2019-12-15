Taylor Swift Announces She's Headlining Glastonbury

In some HUGE news this morning, Taylor Swift has announced she will be headlining the 2020 Glastonbury Festival!

Taylor made the announcement off the back of her 30th birthday over the weekend, revealing a special 'Glastonbury Press' paper.

Taylor will join legends Sir Paul McCartney and Diva Diana Ross for what is sure to be the biggest Glasto yet, celebrating the festival's 50th anniversary!

You can get all of your Glastonbury ticket details here.

