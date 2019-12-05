Taylor Swift Announces She's Dropping A New Song... TODAY

It seems as though our Christmas wish has been answered. Taylor Swift has announced that she will be dropping a brand new track TODAY.

Taylor took to her Instagram page to let her fans know she has a Christmas song coming out today called Christmas Tree Farm.

The title of the song is particularly important to Taylor as she was raised on a Christmas Tree farm as a child!

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for this song when it drops today...

