Taylor Swift Announces Another New Album And Hid A Message In The Announcement!

Today is a HUGE day for Taylor Swift fans. The singer has announced another new album, but it's not what you think.

This isn't a follow-up to her albums 'Evermore' and 'Folklore', this is Taylor's re-recording of her original hits that she lost the rights to when they were sold out from under her to Scooter Braun for $600million.

Taylor posted some new artwork for the album saying: I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight.

Wow.

So here comes the fun part. It wouldn't be a Taylor Swift announcement without some sort of easter egg. You might have noticed in Taylor's post that she weirdly made some letters in CAPS when they didn't need to be.

So what does it spell out?

APRIL NINTH.

That my friends is when she's dropping the new album. YAS TAYLOR YAS.

