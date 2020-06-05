Tassie Mums Campaign Launched To Keep Children Warm This Winter

Local charity, Tassie Mums, has launched their Coats For Kids campaign this week, asking for donations of coats to aid in keeping Tasmanian children in need warm during the winter.

Tassie Mums Founder and CEO, Clair Harris, is driving this campaign and explained their initiative and how people can help make a difference.

Harris said that Tassie Mums work through social service networks and child family centres around Tasmania in an effort to rehome quality children’s clothing and essential items to struggling families.

“We are here to help. So, if you have a network that you’re connected to and you do need help, reach out and they can contact us and we can take it from there.”

Harris said that their organisation is seeing an increase in requests for warm winter clothing and Tassie Mums is calling out to Tasmanians to donate winter coats which need to be in excellent and clean condition for boys and girls from size 3-14.

“Last year we helped about 500 children so we like to send out a warm coat with every clothing bundle we do. So, if we could get two or three hundred, we would be really happy and that would help us through a year’s worth of orders.”

“We are just so incredibly thankful for the Tasmanian publics support, it surprises us all the time.”

The Coats For Kids Campaign started on Monday the 1st of June and will run until Saturday the 14th of June.

Due to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines, Tassie Mums are asking people to please post their donations or to book into their Drive-through Donation Day at their headquarters on Saturday the 13th of June between 9:30am 12:30pm.

If you don’t have a warm coat that you can donate to the campaign, there is also a donate button on their website for financial contributions. A $30 donation will provide a child with a warm winter coat and $60 can provide a child with a warm winter coat, pyjamas and a dressing gown.

For more information and to contribute to this fantastic cause check out the links below.

www.facebook.com/tassiemumscharity

www.tassiemums.org

www.instagram.com/tassie_mums