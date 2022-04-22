Tassie Leaders Pledge 24/7 Operating Hours To Combat Poor Ambulance Response Time

The Tasmanian state government plan to recruit additional paramedics to improve access to emergency healthcare.

With recent figures showing ambulance response times in Tasmania are the worst in the country, the Liberal party have pledged 24/7 operating hours to stabilise the crisis.

The increased wait times - by 30% since last election - outlines that paramedics are under increasingly difficult pressures as a result of under-resourcing.

Statewide, the average response time for a crew to arrive on scene is around 14 minutes

The state's Huon region stations will extend its operating hours, and an additional four paramedics on site to ease pressures on working conditions.

The Rockliff-Ferguson government have outlined the need to invest in ambulance stations, making a commitment to an issue which has plagued communities.

"At the last election we committed to an additional 48 paramedics across the State, with 44 of these now filled, and the remainder of the positions being actively recruited," a Liberal statement read.

"We have also provided $9 million to upgrade our ambulance fleet and deliver contemporary equipment our paramedics nee, which will deliver 30 new ambulance vehicles in this financial year alone."

"These new vehicles will be equipped with best-practice systems and the build and fit-out will be completed right here in Tasmania."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.