Tasmanians Encouraged To Continue Practising COVID-Safe Behaviours Amid Fourth Wave

As COVID-19 sub-variants, including BA4 and BA5, spark case numbers in Tasmania, residents are being reminded to remain vigilant and continue practicing COVID-safe behaviours – including wearing masks.

Tasmania recorded 1,728 cases today, bring the state’s active cases past 8,000 and sparking the public health director Mark Veitch to announce the island state is amid its “fourth wave” of infections.

"We can expect relatively high case numbers for the next at least month or so, so we are into the substantial wave of infection," he said.

"We are seeing a wave of Omicron BA.5 infections; this is the fifth wave of infection that has occurred nationally, and the fourth wave of infection that has occurred in Tasmania.”

Premier Jeremy Rockliff the rise in positive cases isn’t a surprise as it cools down, but Tasmanians should continue to look after their health.

“As Tasmania continues our transition to live with COVID-19, we urge Tasmanians to remain vigilant and keep up COVID-safe behaviours,” he said.



“We are a highly vaccinated State and nation, but it’s important to take personal responsibility and continue to stay up to date with your vaccinations.



“Continue to wash your hands and sanitise, and if you want to wear a mask in public places – it is your personal choice to do so, which we encourage.

“The increase in cases is not surprising and is occurring nationally as we progress through the coldest months of winter, and the fact that people tend to be socialising more indoors than in the warmer months.

“We expect this wave will peak in the coming months, and while the Public Health Emergency is over, we have always been clear that COVID remains in our community.”

BA4 and BA5 are sub-variants of the Omicron strain which are expected to become the most dominant form of the COVID-19 variant.

It was first detected in South Australia at the start of the year and are more infectious and better at evading immunity from vaccinations and previous infections.

