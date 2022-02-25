Tasmanian Road Toll Climbs Following Fatal Motorbike Crash

The Tasmanian road toll has risen following a fatal motorbike crash on the Brooker Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called out to the scene of a motorbike crash at around 4PM yesterday on the Brooker Highway, Montrose.

The 28-year-old driver of a blue Yamaha motorbike was northbound on the Brooker Highway when he missed the right hand turn off just past the Berriedale Road overpass.

The man’s bike then left the road, crossing the grass verge and landing in the Berriedale Road slip lane.

The bike then crossed another grass verge and slid down an embankment, hitting a tree which snapped, propelling the bike north and eventually coming to a stop at the base of an embankment.

The rider was unable to hold on and was tossed from the motorcycle.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the crash and managed to call emergency services to the scene.

Paramedics attended to the man who was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

After assessing the scene, police determined that speed contributed to the fatal crash.

Police are now seeking out witnesses to crash or anyone who may have spotted the bike as it was travelling northbound.

Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward and contact police.

